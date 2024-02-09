"Please humble the fraud" - Fans react to ex-UFC fighter eyeing Andrew Tate for unretirement bout

Fans have reacted to an ex-UFC fighter wanting to face Andrew Tate.

Over the past two years, Tate has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the world. The former kickboxer's rise to fame has been credited to his controversial online presence and past.

Despite this, Tate has also built a loyal legion of followers. Considering the amount of attention he gets, 'Cobra' has been called out for fights by a number of fighters over the course of two years, and now, former UFC fighter Kevin Lee has recently called him out for a fight.

Lee was last seen inside the octagon against Rinat Fakhretdinov back in July 2023. Following a first-round submission loss, he decided to retire from the sport of MMA. However, it looks like 'The Motown Phenom' is open to unretire for a potential fight against Tate.

In a recent tweet on X, he said:

"I want to fight @Cobratate it’s the only one that makes sense."

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Lee's call-out, fans have shared their mixed opinions on a potential matchup between the former UFC fighter and Tate. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Literally nothing makes sense about that."

"He only "spars" no namers and never a real fighter. Total joke."

"Please humble the fraud."

Fan reactions to Kevin Lee calling out Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate wants to buy Jeffrey Epstein's island to share a message about "Western elites"

Andrew Tate recently offered to buy Jeffrey Epstein's island in the wake of the publicization of the names of over 170 Epstein associates. Officially named Little Saint James, the 72-acre island is two miles southeast off the coast of Saint Thomas.

The island is part of the United States Virgin Islands and was acquired by Epstein in 1998 through his company for $7.95 million.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate notably face charges of human trafficking and are being tried by Romanian authorities. The polarizing internet personality offered to buy the island and put up a plaque on it that stated that he and his brothers were not human traffickers. He wrote on X:

"I will buy Epstein's island and put a massive plaque on it saying WESTERN ELITES ARE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS NOT THE TATE BROTHERS. Anyone got the price? I swear I will pay it RIGHT, NOW."

Expand Tweet