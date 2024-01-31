"Pls tell him to stop" - Fans react as Dee Devlin drops "simply irresistible" comment on Conor McGregor's cheesy yacht workout video

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram with an odd POV clip of himself riding a stationary bike on his yacht. In the video, the Irishman is wearing nothing but a speedo while staring intimately and winking at the camera. This drew a reaction from his romantic partner, Dee Devlin.

She referred to McGregor as irresistible in the comment section, which in turn drew a wave of reactions from the Irishman's fans, who flocked to Devlin's post to offer their own thoughts. While Devlin found McGregor's clip swoon-worthy, this was not the case with all of the Irishman's fans.

One fan urged Devlin to instruct McGregor to refrain from sharing such videos publicly.

"Tell bro to keep these videos on the DMS ONLY"

Another fan implored her to stop McGregor from repeating his actions.

"Pls tell him to stop"

This was echoed by another comment.

"Stop your man!!"

Others, however, referenced the amount of children McGregor and Devlin have together, claiming that she will soon find herself pregnant once again.

"You'll be pregnant again before any of us blink Dee"

There is little context to the clip posted by McGregor. The caption consists only of him tagging three accounts, all of which have something to do with the 2024 remake of the action movie cult classic 'Road House,' in which McGregor stars alongside leading man Jake Gyllenhaal.

Is Dee Devlin Conor McGregor's wife?

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been in a relationship since 2008. However, the pair remain unmarried. On the other side, they are engaged, with the couple sharing the news with the world back in 2020. Since then, they have gone on to have four children.

Despite the couple seeming happy every time they're in the public spotlight together, there are various rumors alleging that they are in an open relationship, given how openly McGregor associates with scantily-clad women.