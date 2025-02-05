"Poetry in motion" - Fans in pure awe of bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty's methodical pace to end fights

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has much to be proud of in his young and decorated career, but his killer instinct deserves to be given its flowers.

The world's largest martial arts promotion did just that by sharing breakdown videos of Haggerty's fight IQ in action on Instagram, which can be seen below:

Fans bared their takes on Haggerty's insane striking sequences through the years in the comments section, writing:

"Haggerty have solid Muay Thai technique all along not just a brawl like many other MT fighter nowadays."

"Poetry in motion 🤌🏽"

"That's Masterclass 🔥"

"Such a great fighter to watch 🙏🏽"

"It's not just technique... it's the attitdue!! 🔥🔥❤️"

Screenshot of fans' comments [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Haggerty will be able to prove his class once more when he defends the 145-pound kickboxing world championship against Chinese kickboxing superstar Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Fans who want to watch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to reclaim Muay Thai crown soon

Jonathan Haggerty still feels the sting of unceremoniously losing 26 pounds of bantamweight Muay Thai gold to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last September. Though, he is confident he will win it back soon.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports MMA Club, the 27-year-old said:

"I lost a belt before, I remember I was a lot more down than I am now. Because I know how hard I trained, I know how much I want it. So I know for sure I'll definitely get that belt back, it's just a matter of time."

