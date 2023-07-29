Potential comeback? ‘Buchecha’ admits still keeping tabs on Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida still keeps up with the submission grappling scene and will take in a tournament from time to time.

In 2021, Almeida left the world of competitive jiu-jitsu behind to try his hand at mixed martial arts. Thus far, that decision had paid off as ‘Buchecha’ currently holds an impressive 4-0 record with MMA with four-straight first-round finishes. He will attempt to add another name to his resume when he makes his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Meeting ‘Buchecha’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4 will be Senegalese knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. The two behemoths have been booked to fight on two separate occasions, but it looks as though both men will finally clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in less than a week.

Before stepping into the iconic venue, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his history competing in BJJ and revealed that he still keeps up to date with the sport.

“Yeah, I still watch a lot. Beginning of this month [June], it was the world championships in California,” Almeida said on the Money Moicano podcast. “I went there to watch. So, I like it because I wanna see all my friends and because I wanna see what's going on in the jiu-jitsu scene because it's something I did my whole life.”

Marcus Almeida finds himself on the cusp of a potential ONE heavyweight world title fight. He only needs to get past well-rounded scrapper ‘Reug Reug,’ who will look to use his solid wrestling skills and heavy hands to hand the submission sensation his first career loss.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.