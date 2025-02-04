Prajanchai confident Jonathan Di Bella will be at his mercy in potential redo: "I'm open to a rematch to leave no doubts"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is happy to let Jonathan Di Bella have another go at him if the latter remains displeased by the outcome of their ONE Friday Fights 68 world title contest in June last year.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate was awarded the unanimous decision win and the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing crown after the five-round thriller that could have gone either way.

The Italian-Canadian superstar, after all, did control the early goings of their battle, where he landed with laser-like precision at every exchange. Prajanchai, though, flicked the switch in the championship rounds and evidently had more volume than the former kingpin in the closing stages.

Still, if Di Bella remains unhappy about the outcome, the reigning two-sport king told ONE Championship recently that he'll be more than happy to let the Quebec native prove his point in a rematch.

However, he did point out that Di Bella will have his work cut out in their redo:

"If Jonathan Di Bella says he feels he won that fight, I'm open to a rematch to leave no doubts."

At the time being, Prajanchai will have his hands full as he headlines ONE Fight Night 28 against British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Feb. 7.

But as soon as he gets his strawweight Muay Thai world title defense out of the way, a rematch against Di Bella looks very likely as long as the Italian-Canadian striker claims the interim gold against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 on March 23.

Prajanchai says there's a glaring flaw in Ellis Badr Barboza's armor ahead of fight night

As a veteran with almost 400 fights under his belt, Prajanchai has seen it all in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The Thai superstar has faced fighters from various Muay Thai backgrounds, and that experience always goes a long way as he preps himself for his next challenge on the global stage.

Before he takes to the ring in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai revealed that he sees one major flaw in Ellis Badr Barboza that he vows to take advantage of on fight night.

He told ONE:

"Barboza has many weaknesses from what I’ve seen in his matches with Thongpoon and Aliff. His weakness is his abdomen. He can’t have it touched. He can’t handle my knee strikes."

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

