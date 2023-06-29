Prajanchai looks back at series with Sam-A, says he was more confident in rematch

New ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai learned a lot from his first encounter with the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

That familiarity clearly showed in his rematch with the former two-sport ONE world champion at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he faceplanted the 39-year-old fighter in under two rounds.

After reclaiming his lost crown, along with a performance bonus, Prajanchai reflected on both occasions he exchanged fists with his fellow Thai icon.

The 28-year-old shared during the ONE Friday Fights 22 post-fight Interviews:

“Yes, of course, it was different because the first time I met Sam-A was also the first time in ONE Championship. So I was very excited and nervous, so my game plan was not really organized as I wanted it to be. So yeah, today was a very good fight I would say.”

After wreaking havoc in the unforgiving Muay Thai circuit, the highly touted Prajanchai entered the Singapore-based promotion with a ton of hype. The PK Saenchai Gym product already had over 400 Muay Thai bouts to his name, along with a 3-0 record in professional boxing.

Prajanchai gladly entered the lion’s den right away, challenging Sam-A at ONE: Battleground in 2021. He outclassed the iconic star across five grueling rounds of back-and-forth striking mayhem.

Armed with the knowledge about Sam-A’s fighting style and tendencies, Prajanchai completely shut down his familiar foe in the rematch, putting him on the defensive from the opening bell.

Smelling blood in the waters in round two, the Bangkok native put Sam-A out of his misery in one violent finish.

Relive Prajanchai’s annihilation of Sam-A by watching the replay of ONE Friday Fights 22, available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Check out Prajanchai’s full post-event interview here:

