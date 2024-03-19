Prajanchai says Tawanchai's "ability and determination" will decide whether he can claim featherweight kickboxing gold

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is set to challenge for two-sport world champion status in his next fight when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The strawweight Muay Thai champion will take on Jonathan Di Bella for the strawweight kickboxing title in a clash of two dominant forces in their respective divisions.

Prajanchai certainly isn't the first fighter to try and achieve this feat, and in a recent interview with ONE Championship, he gave his thoughts on a fellow Thai striker who is hoping to do the same.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has been making the crossover into kickboxing in between his title defenses.

His fellow PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym fighter told ONE that they are both working towards this goal but for Tawanchai, it's about staying the course:

"Will Tawanchai be able to do it or not? It depends on his ability and determination. All I can do for him is help teach him."

Kickboxing provides a unique challenge for both Prajanchai and Tawanchai

It's not surprising to see either Prajanchai or Tawanchai look to compete in kickboxing considering how dominant they have been in Muay Thai.

The two elite strikers are always trying to find the next big challenge to try and conquer and for both competitors, that means competing in kickboxing.

Swapping the small four-ounce gloves used for Muay Thai in ONE Championship for a boxing glove is a major adjustment for these fighters.

As Prajanchai, the strawweight Muay Thai world champion, said, it's a test of skill but it's also a measure of how much do you really want it.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.