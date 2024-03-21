Undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai says watching Tawanchai PK Saenchai's unworldly power never gets old.

Despite witnessing it up close every single day in practice, Prajanchai remains captivated each time the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin mangles his challengers' limbs using his ballistic kicks.

Speaking to ONE, the 29-year-old Thai star said Tawanchai is still the nastiest power striker he knows, given his penchant for literally breaking his opponents.

"Tawanchai, I have never seen anyone break an opponent's bones".

While there are plenty of remarkable strikers under the ONE banner, Tawanchai's frightening destructive capabilities are truly top-notch.

For reference, check out Tawanchai's precise leg kick that immediately buckled and injured Jamal Yusupov's knee at ONE Fight Night 7 last year.

The 24-year-old star followed that win with another brutal TKO finish, this time breaking Davit Kiria's arm with a painful body kick at ONE Fight Night 13.

Rewatch that full fight here:

Meanwhile, Prajanchai is quite the knockout artist himself. Then again, the revered Thai striker admits Tawanchai's freakishness is on a whole different level.

Prajanchai may need to take a page out of Tawanchai's book to beat Jonathan Di Bella

On April 5, Prajanchai will perhaps take on his toughest challenge against the sensational Jonathan Di Bella, who remains unblemished in 12 career fights.

If he succeeds, the PK Saenchai Gym star will achieve two-sport supremacy and claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Beating Di Bella, however, will be much easier said than done. If Prajanchai can somehow mimic Tawanchai's one-hit kill shots, then he'll certainly hoist two golden belts by night's end.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free of charge on ONE Championship's digital platforms.