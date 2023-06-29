Prajanchai wants to be ‘100 percent’ ready for inevitable rematch with Joseph Lasiri

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is determined to reclaim the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from Joseph Lasiri but wants to give his body time to fully heal before jumping back into the fire.

The 340-win veteran scored one of the biggest wins of his career at ONE Friday Fights 22, finishing fellow Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyangahadao in the second round of their long-awaited rematch, capturing the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the process. With the win, Prajanchai is in a prime position for a clash with the division’s reigning and undisputed king, Joseph Lasiri.

But before Prajanchai is ready to step back inside the Circle with Lasiri, the Thai superstar plans to let his body heal, ensuring he is back to 100% before attempting to take on another dangerous opponent.

“Firstly, I would like to heal my physical damage that I got from this fight, so once my body is one hundred percent ready, I am ready.”

Their inevitable unification bout won’t be the first time that Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri have crossed paths. The pair previously squared off a little more than a year ago at ONE 157. On that night, ‘The Hurricane’ came out on by via a third-round knockout en route to becoming the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Working his way back up the ladder to become the division’s interim titleholder, Prajanchai has guaranteed himself a rematch with the only man to beat him under the ONE Championship banner.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

