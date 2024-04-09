"Praying for you" - MMA world wishes "speedy recovery" after Chris Curtis reveals Grade 3 hamstring tear suffered against Brendan Allen

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Chris Curtis' injury, which he sustained during the fight against Brendan Allen.

The mixed martial arts community was impressed by Curtis' tough effort in the bout versus Allen at UFC Vegas 90. In a thrilling five-round main event fight, he lost via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48).

According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Curtis' manager, Lance Spaude, reported that the 36-year-old sustained a hamstring tear in Round 2 that worsened throughout the fight. Behunin wrote on X:

"He injured [the hamstring] in the second round and it severely aggravated in the final round."

Expand Tweet

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Curtis was reportedly unable to walk after the fight and needed to be taken away on a stretcher.

Curtis recently took to X and confirmed his injury, writing:

''Not the news I wanted...Grade 3 tear in my hamstring. Waiting on more info. F**k me''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to show their support and wished Curtis a speedy recovery. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''Praying for you bro, I know this is a tough out but take your time, recover, and come back stronger.''

''Speedy recovery, great fight at the weekend always a real fight''

''You won that fight. Heal up quick''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of Chris Curtis' post on X

Chris Curtis explains the reason behind accepting a short-notice fight

Notably, Sean Strickland criticized Chris Curtis in a post on X. He indicated that the latter wasn't fully fit heading into the fight. Curtis spoke to reporters on media day and explained his reasons for accepting the fight on such short notice, saying:

''I deeply enjoy money. I will do awful things for money. When you offer to pay me, I love to fight. I love to fight more than anything else. I've always told you guys before, said it once and say it again, I' rather fight than f**k.''

Check out Chris Curtis' comments below (0:58):

Curtis would've claimed Brendan Allen's No.6 spot in the middleweight rankings had he emerged victorious this past weekend. 'Action Man's' UFC record now stands at 5-3 (1NC) and he likely faces a long road back to the octagon after his recent hamstring injury.

Poll : Should the judges have given Chris Curtis the nod against Brendan Allen? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion