“Prepare the body bag for Lobo” - Fans expect Jonathan Haggerty to successfully retain bantamweight Muay Thai throne in Bangkok

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty’s fans are overly confident he will successfully defend his throne against Felipe Lobo.

On Feb. 16, ONE will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 19. In the main event, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his throne against Brazilian title challenger Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty’s last two fights were world title wins against Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade to become a two-sport world champion. ‘The General’ has an all-time high level of confidence, but he slowed down his work ethic, which reminded fans by saying this on Instagram:

“Fight week is approaching! All the early mornings, late nights of hard work will soon pay off. Me and @knowles.christianstrikingcoach have worked extremely hard this camp to defend my @onechampionship world title 🤴🏼🤴🏼”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with support for Haggerty:

“And…. STILL 🔥”

“The General 💯💯”

“Looking strong bro bro 👊🏾👏🏾💪🏾💯”

“Different animal”

“ANDDDD STILLLL 🥇🏆”

“Looking more stronger every time! ❤️🙏🏼”

”Prepare the body bag for Lobo”

ONE Fight Night 19 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jonathan Haggerty has high expectations for his younger brother Freddie Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t the only fighter in his family who’s found success under the ONE Championship banner. On Jan. 26, Haggerty’s younger brother, Freddie Haggerty, made his promotional debut and secured a second-round knockout win against Dankalong Sor Dechapan.

During an interview with ONE, the two-sport world champion had this to say about his younger brother:

“[When it comes to the name] I’ve told him, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. It’s just you getting in there. Think about yourself.’ Yeah, he’s got some hype to live up to, but I’m sure he will. He’s gonna impress people. He’s gonna be great.”

Freddie Haggerty, aged 19, has a long way to go before becoming a world champion. With that said, he has the tools and support system to take over the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division. Only time will tell if he can make his dreams come true.

