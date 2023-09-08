Pressure forges diamonds: Xiong Jing Nan vows to turn limitation into motivation versus Wondergirl

Xiong Jing Nan plans to turn the pressure for her upcoming super-fight into motivation.

On September 29, Xiong will switch things up by competing in a strawweight special-rules bout against ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak. The intriguing matchup will feature nine minutes of action split between three rounds. All punches are allowed, but the fighters can’t utilize kicks, knees, or elbows.

During an interview with ONE, the reigning women’s atomweight MMA world champion had this to say while discussing her upcoming fight against ‘Wondergirl’:

“Every contest has risk, especially when you can win or lose. And every contest must also have pressure, but I will transfer this pressure into motivation.”

Xiong Jing Nan made her ONE Championship debut in December 2017. After winning her first fight, the Chinese superstar secured the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title by taking out Tiffany Teo with a fourth-round knockout.

‘The Panda’ defended her throne three times before moving down to atomweight and attempting to become a two-division world champion. Angela Lee had other plans and locked up a fifth-round submission win with twelve seconds left.

Since then, Xiong returned to the atomweight division and defended her world title four times, including her latest in a trilogy bout against Lee in September 2022.

Xiong now looks to further her legacy by defeating ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak. The 24-year-old has competed in two sports under the ONE banner, establishing promotional records of 1-1 in MMA and 2-1 in Muay Thai.

‘Wondergirl’ last fought on July 21, losing an MMA bout against Lisa Kyriacou by unanimous decision.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. ‘Wondergirl’ will be accompanied by three female world title matchups at ONE Fight Night 14. The Singapore Indoor Stadium event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.