"Pretty sure this is a torture method of some sort" - Fans react to Benoit Saint Denis' neck workout ahead of Dustin Poirier clash 

Benoit Saint Denis' grueling neck training ahead of his much-awaited clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 has attracted much attention.

The No.12-ranked lightweight is taking on a significant step up in competition as he locks horns with the No.3-ranked Poirier later this month, and sure enough, the Frenchman is leaving no stone unturned during his preparation.

In footage reposted by Championship Rounds on X, the 28-year-old can be seen doing a grueling resistance training regimen to condition his neck. The exercise involves the fighter doing an isometric hold with a kettlebell fastened at the end of his neck training harness.

Watch Benoit Saint Denis' neck training below:

Suffice it to say, fight fans were left feeling all sorts of emotions after witnessing the lightweight's training regimen and flooded social media, giving their two cents on the matter.

Check out some fan reactions below:

@moves_cool wrote:

"Pretty sure this is a torture method of some sort."

@bobandymma opined:

"Jesus, just get the machine. Why a kettlebell?"

@KPkr1sp wrote:

"Toughest dude in the UFC. He will be champ soon."

@User062019 had this to say:

"All that to get beat by 'The Diamond."

@Louay0517 opined:

"I can’t believe my eyes. He’s going to be a beast in Miami. Dustin in three."

An unimpressed fan, @chakayachk, wrote:

"This isn’t insane at all. This literally is just an isometric hold for a few seconds."

@PencilADD wrote:

"Second best way to avoid KOs."

@MMAHendrix had this to say:

"Won’t help him when he got a full 30 strike Lousiana fried chicken combo coming at him. 💎🔥"

@sabir_nuridini stated:

"That's why I said always he is a real psycho."

@garnacho17x opined:

"Poirier is so finish[ed]."

MMA fighters predict Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis has the opportunity of a lifetime to vault into the lightweight top 5 when he fights Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, a win against the highly touted up-and-comer could be 'The Diamond's' perfect way of bouncing back after his KO loss to Justin Gaethje last year.

With the fight having major implications for both fighters' careers, let's look at how MMA pros see the bout unfolding.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, heavyweight star Curtis Blaydes picked Poirier to win, saying the American's wealth of experience in the sport will help him triumph over his opponent.

Former MMA fighter and bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, opined that the Louisiana native's superior boxing game will help him cruise to a TKO win over the up-and-comer.

UFC bantamweight Brady Hiestand stated that Saint Denis' overwhelming pace will be too much for the seasoned veteran.

Watch more MMA pros' picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis below: