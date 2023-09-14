"Preview of Mighty Mouse vs Bradley Martyn" - MMA fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach Craig Jones leg-locking a sumo wrestler

MMA fans have reacted to Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach Craig Jones leg-locking a sumo wrestler.

In a video that surfaced online recently, an Australian grappler and BJJ black belt can be seen going up against a sumo wrestler. In just a matter of seconds, Jones was able to get the sumo wrestler to the ground and put him in a leg lock. Take a look at the video below:

Upon seeing the video, fans on Twitter have drawn parallels between what Craig Jones did to a sumo wrestler and what would potentially happen in a grappling matchup between Bradley Martyn and Demetrious Johnson.

It is worth noting that over the past few months, YouTuber and fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has gained a lot of attention online for claiming he can potentially beat trained fighters like Demetrious Johnson, Nate Diaz, and Devin Haney in a street fight.

While nothing has resulted from his outlandish claims just yet, it would be interesting to see Bradley Martyn go up against a real fighter.

Craig Jones claims Khabib Nurmagomedov demanded $5 million for a grappling match against GSP

A potential matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedob and Georges St-Pierre always seemed to be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. However, with Nurmagomedov retiring in 2020, the chances of it ever happening became next to impossible.

Despite an MMA fight being off the cards, the promotion did attempt to make a grappling matchup for UFC Fight Pass between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre according to Craig Jones. However, according to the Australian, 'The Eagle' priced himself out.

In an interview with B-Team Jiu Jitsu, Jones claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov demanded $5 million for a grappling matchup against Georges St-Pierre. He said:

“I was with the [UFC] Fight Pass guys and they were trying to ask me for opponents for ‘GSP,’ for ideas... I remember I said Khabib and I think they said Khabib wanted $5 million to do the grappling match. I was like, ‘Woah!’ Obviously that’s priced himself out there. Those guys would be cool to see. I’d love to train with those guys and feel what it’s like, you know?”

Check out Jones' comments below (39:2):