Prominent MMA coach says he could help fighter recently involved in a popular '45-70' beef become a UFC champion: "I have the science"

A well-known MMA coach recently claimed that he could help a fighter that was involved in a popular '45-70' beef maximize his potential and become a UFC champion. He noted that it would require a lifestyle adjustment but is confident he would be successful.

Kevin Holland received plenty of backlash among the MMA community following his '45-70' beef with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson during his appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST. Among those who criticized Holland was former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who claimed that 'Trailblazer' would never reach the pinnacle of the sport by becoming a champion.

MMA coach Antonio McKee recently said that he disagrees with Dillashaw and expressed interest in assisting Holland become a champion. McKee is no stranger to training elite fighters as he has trained the likes of 'Rampage', Cris Cyborg and Chuck Liddell.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, McKee highlighted Holland's athletic ability and mentioned that he has a perfect blueprint that would result in his success:

"Kevin Holland has to come out of his own world. And if he's smoking cannabis, I don't even wanna deal with it because it's not gonna work. You see how athletic he is? How fast and he's smoking. What happens when he stops smoking? He's faster. I'll show him the way I train people, I have the science. I created something that these companies wanted... He'd only be a good fit if he's willing to make some changes."

Check out Antonio McKee's comments regarding Kevin Holland being capable of becoming UFC champion below:

UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson highlights incredible feat Antonio McKee accomplished during training

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson mentioned an achievement that Antonio McKee accomplished in training that included former UFC champions and current Hall of Famers.

During the aforementioned appearance, Jackson recalled McKee dominating a round-robin wrestling session against himself, Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz and mentioned that he was unbeatable:

"The first time I trained with you, it was me, Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz and you. Round robin, and you kicked all our a*s."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

