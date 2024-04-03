"Proud of you too homie" - UFC featherweight reacts to CM Punk admitting to having "zero regrets" about his run in the promotion

Former UFC fighter and WWE superstar CM Punk recently caught up with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and had a lot to say about his run in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

Punk took part in two fights under the UFC banner, and faced Mickey Gall in his debut, and Mike Jackson in his second bout. Speaking on his UFC run, he said:

"Zero regrets. I shouldn't have fought in Chicago because it was like, the worst two weeks of my life. Easily the worst two weeks of my life. I couldn't cut weight properly, but I still made weight, I'm proud of myself for that, but yeah, I'm an ambitious guy."

He went on to add:

"I get it, it's easy to L-O-L, make fun of me and some people look at it and go 'that's embarassing' but I f**king made the weight, I made the walk, I am 100% proud of myself, and I would do it again."

Check out CM Punk's comments here:

Interestingly, UFC featherweight Andre Fili took to the comments section to react to his comments. 'Touchy' wrote:

"Proud of you too homie @cmpunk"

Andre Fili reacts to CM Punk's comments

CM Punk's UFC record - What does it look like?

CM Punk made his UFC debut in September 2016 and he took on Mickey Gall in what was his first mixed martial arts bout. He was soundly beaten by Gall, who dominated him and secured a submission win in the first round.

In his second outing against Mike Jackson, Punk was dominated for the entirety of the fight, but managed to make it to the judges scorecards. The fight was ruled in favor of Jackson via unanimous decision.

It was later, however, overturned to a no-contest, as Jackson had tested positive for a banned substance.

Many also expressed concern with how much Punk was being paid as a UFC fighter. This was largely because he was getting paid a lot more than many fighters on the roster. Given his celebrity status and the eyes he brought to those events, it certainly made sense.

