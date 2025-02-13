  • home icon
  • “Pure warriors” - Fans have nothing but respect for the barnburner Superlek and Takeru put on in Tokyo

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:28 GMT
Superlek (left), Takeru (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Before Takeru Segawa steps into a blockbuster showdown against a fellow superstar next month, fans can revisit the bout that showcased his unwavering determination.

That moment came at ONE 165 in January 2024, when the Japanese sensation faced his toughest test yet — challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Watch the highlights of that epic clash below:

Inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, the visiting Thai champion looked to silence the hometown crowd, launching a relentless assault on Takeru’s lead leg with devastating low kicks to keep his grip on the division’s top prize.

As “The Kicking Machine” pressed the attack early, Takeru refused to wilt, countering with his signature rapid-fire boxing combinations.

Superlek turned up the intensity in round two, forcing Takeru to make key adjustments. But in the third, “The Natural Born Crusher” came alive, hammering his ring counterpart with punishing hooks to the body and head, momentarily shifting the momentum.

The final two rounds were a razor-thin battle, with both men trading explosive moments. In the end, Superlek’s sustained offensive output made the difference, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

With ONE Championship now releasing the fight’s highlights on YouTube, fans have been reliving every thrilling exchange between these two warriors:

Takeru guns for redemption on home soil

Takeru Segawa will undoubtedly bring that same relentless spirit when he headlines ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

There, he will finally share the stage with none other than Thai fan-favorite Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

But this time around, the Japanese striking icon will be determined to leave the home crowd celebrating his victory.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
