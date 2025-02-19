“Push the tempo” - Danny Kingad breaks down what Yuya Wakamatsu must do to claim the title against Adriano Moraes

Third-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender 'The King' Danny Kingad of the Philippines will be watching the action unfold closely as top fighters Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu go head-to-head to claim the division's throne next month.

The former champ Moraes will face the no.2-ranked Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Saitama, Japan in March for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, left behind by the legendary 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kingad talked about what he expects from this colossal matchup.

The Lions Nation MMA representative said:

"Yeah, it will be up to Yuya to push the tempo on the feet. Yuya’s style is he’ll lean into his punches and try to use that to set up his takedowns."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Danny Kingad warns Yuya Wakamatsu of Adriano Moraes' dangerous grappling: "He’ll crank it up, just to submit you"

Having faced both 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes and 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu, 'The King' Danny Kingad has a pretty good idea of how this matchup could go when the Brazilian meets the Japanese at ONE 172 next month.

Kingad told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He [Moraes] has got a really dangerous BJJ game. If he finds an opportunity to submit you, it’s pretty much automatic. He’ll work, he’ll crank it up, just to submit you."

The winner of this fight will be crowned the undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu showdown.

