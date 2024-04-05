"Put my brand up a little bit more" - Izaak Michell says a win over Tye Ruotolo will skyrocket his stock in the BJJ community

Australian grappling sensation Izaak Michell is ready to step into the ONE Championship ring for the biggest match of his life. And if he can defeat his upcoming opponent, the 25-year-old believes his star power will explode, and it will shock the grappling world.

Michell is set to challenge 21-year-old American grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to CountFilms TV in a recent interview, Michell said he plans to beat Ruotolo to get his name out there.

The 25-year-old Australian phenom said:

"It would be a huge opportunity for me to go abroad and put my brand up a little bit more in the jiu-jitsu community, I guess."

A victory over one of the biggest names in BJJ in Tye Ruotolo would go a long way toward boosting Michell's stock. And on a global platform like ONE Championship, which is broadcast to millions of viewers around the world, this could be just what Michell needs to turn the corner in his career.

Izaak Michell says his style is the perfect counter to Tye Ruotolo's: "Stay calm in the chaos"

While Tye Ruotolo is known for his breakneck grappling pace and constant attack, Izaak Michell says his style is more calculated and cerebral. In fact, the Australian dynamo says "staying calm in the chaos" is one of his biggest strengths.

He told CountFilms TV:

"My fighting style is...I think I like to stay calm in the chaos and try to pick and time my shots, when and where it's best to do it. I think I'm pretty aggressive. I'm moving forward and also hunting submissions. So it's actually quite similar to Tye, in a way."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on U.S. primetime, Friday, April 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

