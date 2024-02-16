“Put on a proper demolition job” – Jonathan Haggerty says war of words with Felipe Lobo has ignited a fire in him

There isn’t an obstacle too tough for two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and he will prove that once more in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The General’ faces another stiff challenge in the form of No.3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo when he defends his bantamweight Muay Thai gold for the first time inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In addition, the Londoner admits the added bit of twist to their rivalry – after multiple back-and-forth confrontations over the past year – has sparked a bit of extra motivation before they clash this Friday, February 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post inside the Thai capital, Jonathan Haggerty shared:

“I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying the process, mainly because there’s a little bit of animosity. It's always better when it is as such. It just gives you a reason to go in there and put on a proper demolition job. So we're excited for the weekend, and yeah, it’s gonna be fun.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty’s remarkable 2023

The 26-year-old has looked unstoppable since he made the bantamweight switch, and the last calendar year only proved why he stands tall amongst the most elite strikers on the ONE Championship roster.

Riding on a three-fight win streak, ‘The General’ switched Nong-O Hama’s lights off to claim the highly-coveted bantamweight Muay Thai gold in April last year.

Seven months later, Jonathan Haggerty embarked on another new challenge and succeeded again.

That evening at ONE Fight Night 16, the Englishman brought an end to Fabricio Andrade’s unbeatable promotional tenure with a second-round KO to complete his two-sport world title mission.

On paper, ‘Demolition Man’s’ mix of aggression and precision could threaten Haggerty’s reign.

But as history suggests, per his banner year in 2023, nothing seems to faze the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative whenever he fights on the global stage of ONE.

Their scheduled five-round war will headline ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.