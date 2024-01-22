“Put on a show for the Australian fans” – Martin Nguyen wants to fight on home soil before he calls it a career

Martin Nguyen’s ONE Championship tenure has allowed him to experience new countries and cultures over the years, but competing in front of his hometown fans under the promotional banner is something he hopes to achieve before he lays down his gloves for good.

The Australian-Vietnamese athlete competes in his first fight in Tokyo, Japan, when he takes on top-ranked contender Garry Tonon in a featherweight tussle at ONE 165 on January 28.

While fighting in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' sure does sound like an exciting affair, ‘The Situ-Asian’ admits his ultimate goal is to lead ONE Championship’s charge into Australia – wherever it may be.

Speaking to From The Stands, Martin Nguyen said:

“Look, the one blessed thing about fighting overseas is the travel, you know? Getting to travel and seeing the world, it kind of humbles you in a way, you know?

“But, you know, fighting on Australian soil is one thing I must do before I hang up the gloves, you know? I'm hoping ONE Championship can come back home, and I can put on a show for the Australian fans.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

“It’s an awesome fight” – Martin Nguyen on Tang Kai-Thanh Le unification war at ONE 166

With a possible win number 16 versus ‘The Lion Killer’ inside the Ariake Arena this Sunday, Martin Nguyen will turn his focus onto the banger at the top of the division that takes place at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

That evening, Chinese megastar and ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai makes his hotly anticipated return against interim king Thanh Le in a rematch of their ONE 160 classic in August 2022.

In that duel, Tang Kai frustrated the American-Vietnamese talent across an action-packed 25-minute duel before he left the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 26 pounds of gold.

With all the makings of another classic, Nguyen expects another fun scrap between the two world champions inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

He said:

“That fight, it's an awesome fight. It's a fight that has to happen, you know. Thanh Le came into that first fight very frustrated. He looked like somebody who had a chip on his shoulder.”