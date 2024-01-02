“Putting the house on McGregor” - New odds spark debate on who wins UFC lightweight throne in 2024

Conor McGregor was just included on a shortlist of potential fighters who may end up with the UFC lightweight title by the end of 2024. The list consists of nine notable names at 155 pounds, including the division's current champion, Islam Makhachev. The difference, however, are the odds of the Irishman becoming champion again.

While Makhachev (-200) is projected to be the biggest favorite out of everyone to remain champion throughout 2024, McGregor (+15000) was listed as the least likely to capture UFC gold. However, due to the lucrative nature of the Irishman's odds, some fans took notice.

One fan claimed that given the nature of McGregor's odds, he'd be betting the house on him:

"Putting the house on McGregor"

Others, however, touched on Makhachev being a strong favorite to still be champion by the end of the year:

"Islam Makhachev is a lock tbh"

Some, though, claimed that Makhachev would only remain champion due to not defending it against fellow lightweights, as his only title defenses have come against Alexander Volkanovski:

"Doesn't defend his title to anyone in the division that's why"

The surprise, however, over McGregor's odds continued:

"McGregor at +15000 is amazing LOL"

McGregor has not held a title in the UFC since April 7, 2018, when he was stripped after future hated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the vacant lightweight title against Al Iaquinta. The Irishman later took on 'The Eagle' in a bid to reclaim his 155-pound crown, but came up short, suffering a submission loss in the process.

Conor McGregor's championship run

Despite his unquestioned position as the biggest draw in UFC history, Conor McGregor hasn't actually had a long reign as a champion. He is notable for knocking out José Aldo in 13 seconds to claim featherweight gold, as well as dismantling Eddie to Alvarez to become the first UFC double champion.

Check out Conor McGregor knocking out José Aldo in 13 seconds in the clip below:

However, he never defended either title, and was eventually stripped of them due to inactivity. He is mostly remembered for how he won both championships, as opposed to anything he did with them.