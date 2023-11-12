"Quit embarrassing yourself" - Fans disgusted with Dillon Danis' cringe attempts to get Dana White's attention at UFC 295

Dillon Danis has not endeared himself to MMA fans as of late. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation is in attendance at UFC 295 and took the opportunity to try and gain UFC CEO Dana White's attention. The Straight Blast Gym Ireland product took to X, where he tagged White on a post.

The post featured a picture of himself in the company of an unidentified blonde woman, and was captioned by a hyperbolic description of himself. The description included unsubstantiated claims about him being a s*x symbol and also referenced his undefeated MMA record.

After losing to Logan Paul in a boxing match, Dillon Danis expressed a desire to sign with the UFC, but his efforts to draw Dana White's attention were poorly received by MMA fans. One fan claimed that no one would cheer for Danis due to his perceived lack of likability:

"Ain't nobody gonna cheer you dawg"

Another fan claimed that Dana White likely doesn't want anything with someone who lost to Logan Paul in embarrassing fashion:

"Of he doesn't wanna put up the guy who got embarrassed by Logan Paul"

One fan even advised Dillon Danis to stop embarrassing himself in his pursuit of a UFC contract:

"Quit embarrassing yourself"

Meanwhile, a different comment referenced Danis' split from Bellator MMA, and point out his desperation to sign with the UFC:

"Bro is getting desperate to get a job"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Danis claimed that while he hopes to sign with the UFC, he is unwilling to go the route of Dana White's Contender Series.

'El Jefe' claimed to be bigger than UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Danis also stated that he'd be willing to do a season of The Ultimate Fighter with Paddy Pimblett.

