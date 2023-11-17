Rampage Jackson has six-word reaction after Aljamain Sterling hints at fighting Max Holloway at featherweight

Ahead of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling outlined his desire to move up to featherweight, regardless of whether he defended or lost his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley. After losing to O'Malley, his plans to face Alexander Volkanovski were dashed, but may have been replaced by plans to face Max Holloway.

Sterling recently tweeted his plans for an octagon return in March 2024. His tweet, while coy, referenced Max Holloway's alias, 'Blessed.'

The possibility of him facing the Hawaiian great next year drew a reaction from retired mixed martial artist, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who expressed a desire to see the matchup:

"I’d pay to see this one"

The matchup would be a change in Sterling's previous plans to fight at 145 pounds. Towards the end of his UFC bantamweight title reign, he detailed how difficult the cut to 135 pounds had grown, and that it would only grow progressively more difficult the older he became.

He expressed a desire to move up a division and challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the Australian's featherweight title. Unfortunately, those plans were put on hold after Aljamain Sterling was handed a second-round TKO loss by Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, losing both his title and a possible featherweight bout with Volkanovski.

The UFC has neither confirmed nor denied the potential Aljamain Sterling vs. Max Holloway fight, but the matchup is sensible, given both men's respective career trajectories. Sterling is unlikely to be awarded a title shot against O'Malley unless he builds up another lengthy win streak and given his difficulties making 135 pounds, this doesn't look very likely.

Meanwhile, Holloway is in a predicament where he may never fight for the featherweight title again, at least as long as Volkanovski, a man to whom he has lost thrice, is still champion. So, it is the highest-profile matchup available to both men.

Aljamain Sterling's bantamweight title reign

Aljamain Sterling's title reign at 135 pounds was paradoxical, as it was both impressive and underwhelming. It deserves merit due to him breaking the divisional record for consecutive title defenses, but none of his championship performances made him look like a strong champion.

He won the title from Petr Yan, in a bout he was being dominated in, due to a disqualification, after 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee when Sterling was grounded. Meanwhile, their rematch was a closely-contested split-decision that some believe should have gone Yan's way.

He then fought a one-armed T.J. Dillashaw, who had dislocated his shoulder prior to the fight, and only finished him late in round two. Then, he won a controversial split-decision, this time against Henry Cejudo, a former flyweight who hadn't fought in three years.