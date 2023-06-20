"Rat torture is a fair punishment" - Fans rally behind Darren Till's capital punishment demands for horrific crime caught on video

Darren Till recently called for harsh capital punishment for a vicious crime in France.

The incident, seemingly recorded in a CCTV camera, shows a man lurking around a house as two people, apparently a woman and a child casually stand at the door. The duo were seemingly heading back to the house when the man put his foot in the door and violently dragged them both out.

The man seemingly attempted to take the child away before he dropped something. As he bent down to pick it up, the child rushed back towards the house as a dog also appeared at the door, causing the assailant to flee.

According to Darren Till, stoning to death is the only punishment befitting a crime of this nature.

A large number of fans support the former UFC star's idea of severe capital punishment for the crime. Fans even showed some creativity by suggesting other means of torture executions.

A fan suggested rat torture, which involves a rat being placed on the person's chest. A bucket is then placed over the rat and fire is lit on top, preventing any means of escape for the rat other than eating the person alive. Another suggested scaphism, an ancient Persian method where the person's head and limbs are smeared with honey and exposed to the sun and insects.

Check out some comments below:

"Rat torture is a fair punishment 🙌"

Alex @__Hawke @darrentill2 Stoned until death then lit on fire in front of the entire city @darrentill2 Stoned until death then lit on fire in front of the entire city

James connolly @Jamesconno75414 @darrentill2 What a scumbag. Totally agree, he should be executed publicly for all to see. @darrentill2 What a scumbag. Totally agree, he should be executed publicly for all to see.

Walter Stavert @WStavert @darrentill2 Ya when I seen this and having little girls of my own it made me very angry. I just wanted to reach through my phone and beat this guy. Pure coward is all he is, assaulting women and children! Stone him! @darrentill2 Ya when I seen this and having little girls of my own it made me very angry. I just wanted to reach through my phone and beat this guy. Pure coward is all he is, assaulting women and children! Stone him!

wuntime @dewuntime @darrentill2 I agree with you wholeheartedly brother! Disgusting garbage I agree with you wholeheartedly brother! Disgusting garbage @darrentill2 😯 I agree with you wholeheartedly brother! Disgusting garbage

What lies ahead for Darren Till?

Darren Till was released from the UFC last December on the back of three consecutive losses. 'The Gorilla' subsequently revealed that he himself had asked for his release in order to deal with several injuries.

Till doesn't intend to compete in other MMA organizations in the meantime as it would disrespect his relationship with Dana White. He said in an interview with Michael Bisping:

"I’ve got a good relationship with Hunter and Dana, I think it would be disrespectful for me to say I’m going to go and fix my body and then take fights outside the UFC even though the past two days I’ve had some f****** crazy offers to fight on other shows."

Catch Till's comments below:

While Darren Till claims to be prepping for a UFC return in two years, 'The Gorilla' recently ended up in a Liverpool court on multiple charges including obstructing a constable on duty.

