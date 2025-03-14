"RAWWW & UNFILTERED" - Fans react as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn get into a scuffle on Piers Morgan Uncensored 

Boxing fans expressed their opinions after witnessing the wild altercation between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. during their appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Eubank Jr. is set to lock horns with Benn on April 26 after an almost two-and-a-half-year delay.

Ad

The fight was originally scheduled for October 2022, but Benn's failed pre-fight drug tests earned him a UK-wide ban from competing inside the ring for an unprecedented amount of time.

The restriction on Benn was lifted in November 2024. A following report from WBC freed Benn of the drug violation allegations, mentioning that he failed the drug tests due to egg contamination. However, a large chunk of the community believes that Conor's father, Nigel Benn, had a hand in suppressing the real reason behind his son's failed drug tests on account of his powerful position in the WBC.

Ad

Trending

Eubank Jr. expressed his disgust at the alleged misdeeds of Benn and his father with his words and actions. First, he slapped his rival with an egg during the pre-fight face-off about two weeks ago. Eubank Jr. then justified his move, labeling the Nigel-Conor father-son duo as two of the "scummiest characters" in boxing history.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A recent X update from @ringmagazine showcased that Eubank Jr.'s disrespectful words about Benn's father were the basis of their altercation at Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to the scuffle, fans presented a plethora of opinions, with one of them mentioning that he enjoyed the nonchalant nature of the boxers during the altercation:

"RAWWW & UNFILTERED‼️"

Others wrote:

"I hope Eubank smashes that cheating prick"

"I hope Eubank Jr beats the yolk out of the dirty little omelette"

"That ending 🤣🤣🤣"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

Chris Eubank Jr. might walk into the ring with a psychological upper hand over Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. wasn't fazed much by Conor Benn's antics during their appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. However, Benn's actions showcased that Eubank Jr. might have managed to get under his skin after egg-slapping and dissing him along with his father.

However, there's another factor that might provide Eubank Jr. with a mental edge over Benn. Neither he nor Benn are the first in their bloodline to pursue professional boxing. Notably, their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, locked horns inside the ring in 1990. Eubank Jr.'s spirits might be emboldened further by the fact that his father earned a ninth-round TKO victory over his upcoming rival's dad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.