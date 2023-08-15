"Ready for that pressure" - Training footage of Sean O'Malley escaping difficult position with slick moves takes fans by surprise

Sean O'Malley is set to take on Aljamain Sterling in his first-ever championship fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 292. The build up to the fight has been an exiciting one, with predictions and verbal clashes. Both competitors are keen on doing justice to the main event.

Recent footage from O'Malley's training session has surfaced on Twitter, with the No.2-ranked challenger escaping a dangerous position while being cornered against the cage. In the clip, he reverses his position into an offensive one and controls his training partner by taking him down.

Check out the clip from training below on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video by remarking at the smooth execution of the move and also considered 'Sugar' ready for his first title fight:

"Very smooth, but I would be absolutely shocked if he can do that to Aljo."

"bro just got body slammed white boi was so smooth with it tho!"

"Seems like he’s ready for that pressure"

"Sugamedov"

Other fans doubted if Aljamain Sterling would be so easy to handle, take down or even if such a position would translate well for Sean O'Malley:

"Lmao you think he'll do that to Aljo you're [clown emoji] ' n yourself"

"If he hits that takedown on Aljo I'll scream"

"Sterling would never allow Sean to sweep him from behind, after being cornered with haymakers..."

Check out the fans reactions in the screenshots below:

Fans react to O'Malley's training footage. [via Twitter]

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley: 'Funk Master' predicts upcoming title defense against 'Sugar'

Aljamain Sterling has already broken the record for most bantamweight title defenses in UFC history with three successive retentions. At UFC 292, he intends to extend that record against Sean O'Malley.

In the first episode of the UFC 292 Embedded series, Sterling addressed the fans and made a quite lyrical proclamation. He already has one big win under his belt this year against the former champ Henry Cejudo.

Sterling said:

“They gonna start calling me 'Aljamain event' after this one. Sean’s a stud, but there’s levels, man. I’m going out there, I’m going to put it on this man from round one. I think it will be a second-round TKO. Henry Cejudo was the last victim. I took him from 'Triple C' to 'Double C,' and I can’t wait to make the UFC 'Sugar'-free.”

Check out the full episode below [7:52]: