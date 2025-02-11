  • home icon
"Ready for the title" - Fans clamor for Kongthoranee to get a well-deserved world title shot in ONE Championship

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 11, 2025 18:49 GMT
Kongthoranee pulled off the upset over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Kongthoranee pulled off the upset over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai logged the greatest win of his ONE Championship tenure yet at the expense of the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7. This showing has fans convinced he is ready to challenge for 26 pounds of ONE gold.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, Kongthoranee congratulated two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the locker room after he successfully retained the strawweight Muay Thai world championship over Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event via TKO.

Fans noticed Kongthoranee's longing stare at Prajanchai's gold and lobbied for him to fight for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

They wrote in the comments section:

"Kongthoranee ready for the title, one of the best strikers in one championship."
"Kongthoranee vs Rodtang for vacant flyweight muaythai title."
"Has Kongthoranee done enough to earn a title shot? I think maybe he should beat Mahmoudi and Superlek before he earns a fight with Rodtang."
"Kongthoranee should be getting title fights now his fights are always good and he's pushed top class fighters like Superlek and Nong O all the way to the final bell. He's hungry and he's exciting to watch! Make the fight against Rodtang soon 🙏🏻"
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Kongthoranee grateful to have fought lifelong idol Nong-O

Kongthoranee has always looked up to Nong-O, and fighting him, while unexpected, was something he truly appreciates.

During the ONE Fight Night 28 post-event press conference, the Sor Sommai product mentioned:

"Yes, I have been a long-time fan of Nong-O. When I first started Muay Thai, I was already a fan of Nong-O."

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 28 on demand.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
