"Real brother", "The definition of a real friend" - Fans warmly embrace Kamaru Usman for supporting Francis Ngannou after loss of his 15-month-old son

Fans recently reacted after Kamaru Usman shared a supportive message for his longtime friend Francis Ngannou after the tragic passing of his 15-month-old son. This is a difficult and unfortunate time for the former UFC heavyweight champion and has resulted in the MMA community uniting and sharing their support.

Ngannou made the announcement on his social media accounts last week and followed up with a heartbreaking post regarding his burial ceremony this past weekend. Usman took to his X account to share a spiritual message and noted that his faith will keep him strong. He wrote:

"As they say 'God reserves the toughest battles for the toughest soldiers'. Love you my brother @francis_ngannou #sonofthesoil"

Fans commented on the tweet and heaped praise on 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for being a genuine and very kind person. They mentioned that Usman is a true friend for supporting Ngannou during an emotional time. Fans wrote:

"Kamaru is the definition of a real friend, salute."

"Blessings to you Kamaru, for being there for Francis. Real brother [Prayer emoji]."

"Thank you for sharing. Friends in need are friends in deed, beautiful but unfortunately rare!"

Francis Ngannou shares emotional message regarding his son Kobe's burial ceremony

Francis Ngannou shared an emotional update with his fans on social media this past weekend as he informed them that the burial ceremony for his 15-month-old son Kobe took place.

The PFL star took to his X account and posted a photo with his son along with a heartfelt caption and mentioned that his son was loved. He wrote:

"The rainbow raised yesterday at Kobe's burial ceremony, he witnessed all the love that you guys have for him. He came like a King and he left as a King"

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweet regarding his son Kobe's burial below:

