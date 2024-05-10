"Real recognize real" - Fans react as Derrick Lewis settles Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake debate

UFC heavyweight star Derrick Lewis has weighed in on the beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The pair have been trading blows in their lyrics for a number of years but recent diss tracks by Lamar have seen their rivalry take to another level.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake were initially friends, with the Canadian rapper inviting Lamar on tour with him back in 2012 to help kickstart his career. Since then, however, it appears the Compton-born rapper has appeared hell-bent on 'eliminating' his rap competition after releasing a number of diss tracks taking aim at a host of artists in the scene.

Most recently, Lamar dropped a multitude of tracks such as 'Euphoria' and '6:16 in LA', which were full-blown diss tracks listing out the things he didn't like about Drake.

Opting to weigh in on the drama was Derrick Lewis, who spoke to the press ahead of his bout against Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC on ESPN 56 this weekend. 'The Black Beast' was asked his thoughts on the drama, admitting he felt that Kendrick Lamar had won. Lewis said:

"I'm gonna go with Kendrick. I think Kendrick won. Kendrick is a friend, that's why. I got no problems with Canadians...I like Drake, I just thought Kendrick won."

"Real recognize real"

"Lewis's one liners are undefeated."

"Kendrick is a king and Drake is a clown."

"He disregarded all lyrics and went for America. Kendrick definitely, won tho 😂😂😂😂"

Derrick Lewis confirms he is in talks with WWE

Derrick Lewis recently revealed fans could see him inside the squared circle after confirming he has been in talks with the WWE for some time.

Lewis, speaking to the media ahead of his bout this weekend, stated that talks started as far back as February and that he already has his potential 'finishing move' in mind. 'The Black Beast' said:

"Yeah, we actually in talks right now. We've been talking for a few months now. I was supposed to go down there February to check everything out," Lewis said.

Regarding his finisher, Lewis admitted he'd like to pay homage to wrestling legend Rikishi:

"Something like Rikishi, you know? Something like that (Stinkface). You might see me. Somehow I like taking off my shorts so we might see something like that."

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments here (10:35):