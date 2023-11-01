"Really needs to be on a prime time slot" - Laura Sanko as a digital supergirl has Nina Marie Daniele and fans in awe 

Former mixed martial artist and UFC color commentator Laura Sanko recieved high praise from social media influencer Nina Marie Daniele and fans for her recent post.

Sanko posted a digitalized portrait of herself as a superhero on Instagram courtesy of digital creator Sam Soltani, @eyesjudge on Instagram.

The post drew wholesale compliments from fans, including Nina Marie Daniele.

Marie Daniele wrote:

"BADASSS 🔥🔥"

Other fans complimented her:

"Better in real life😊"

"Really needs to be on a prime time slot and be the biggest slot on prime time TV"

"Laura hello, you looked as beautiful as always 🙌"

"This just looks right 💪🏻🔥"

"MORE PAY PER VIEWS"

One fan also suggested converting the artwork into an NFT.

"🔥👏 Very Cool… make it into an NFT!!"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Laura Sanko's post. [via Instagram]

Sean Strickland complimented Laura Sanko and she responded hilariously

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently sang Laura Sanko's praises in an episode of Extra Rounds on UFC Fight Pass.

Sanko made her debut as a UFC color commentator in February earlier this year at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac after a stint on Dana White's Contender Series season 5.

Strickland praised Sanko's analysis on a recent broadcast and made a mention of her sound advice to a fighter's corner that he agreed with. In fact, he thought it was better than the corner's own advice to the fighter.

Strickland said:

"I wanna give another shoutout to Mrs. Sanko. Sanko knows a lot about f**king fighting. That s**t is kinda funny dude, like, you see Sanko, you know, she's pretty fine. I'm like. 'How did you get here,' 'cause, you know, I'm a f**king guy, I'm an a**hole. But anyways, I was watching her commentate a fight. I was watching her commentate a fight, bro, she was giving way better advice to the corner. I almost wanted to yell at the corner, 'Hey, shut the f**k up and listen to Laura.,"

Check out his full comments below [2:05]:

Laura Sanko showed her appreciation for Sean Strickland's compliment to her by playing into his conservative persona on her Instagram Stories. She thanked him and then made a popular misogynistic reference at the expense of herself.

She wrote on her story:

"Appreciate it @strickland_mma_ I also make a great sandwich"

Check out a screenshot of Sanko's Instagram story below:

Laura Sanko's story. [via Instagram]