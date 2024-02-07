"Really seems like he’s lost a step" - Anthony Smith's criteria for his next UFC fight fails to sit well with fans

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has weighed in on potential opponents for his next fight in the octagon.

'Lionheart' recently spoke about his UFC future on the 'Believe You Me' podcast [via MMA Junkie] with Michael Bisping. Smith shared that he did not care about the ranking of his next possible opponent but insisted that the fighter's name had to generate excitement in him:

"I don't care if they're ranked. I don't care if they're not ranked, ranked high. I don't care who it is. It has to be something that I deem as fun. And I know that's really stupid, but when I hear the name I want it to be exciting. I want it to be like, 'Oh, that would be fun.'"

Smith's comments drew reactions from several MMA fans on the internet.

One person advised 'Lionheart' to contemplate his future in the sport of MMA:

"Anthony was once one of my favorite guys in there, was always a dog but really seems like he’s lost a step. Needs to really ask himself what he’s doing in there at this point in his career."

Another individual claimed that the 35-year-old was in no position to choose his opponents:

"lol yeah, Anthony Smith is in no position to 'set criteria' for his next opponent lmao... I highly doubt Dana is catering to his wishes."

One user criticised Smith's fighting skills and questioned his position on the UFC roster:

"This guy can’t even win a fight to save his life, why is he still on the roster?"

One MMA fan claimed that people were no longer interested in watching 'Lionheart' in action:

"Unfortunately no one wants to watch Smith anymore."

Anthony Smith next fight: 'Lionheart' discusses his weight while looking for a fight

During a recent episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast [via MMA Junkie], Anthony Smith spoke about his weight as he was beginning his search for his next fight. The 35-year-old shared that he had gotten quite heavy and recently weighed 237 pounds:

“I’m ready to fight... Not fight, fight, but ready to start finding a fight. Pick up the workouts a little bit. I’m fat. I’ve got this belly hanging over the pants. I was 237 like a week ago. I’m heavy. When I’m off, I’m off. I’m all the way off.”

Smith was last seen in action in December 2023 when he faced off against Khalil Rountree Jr. 'Lionheart' lost the fight via third-round knockout.

