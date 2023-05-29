Regian Eeersel recalls time he ran out of opponents after stellar start

It’s often said that it gets lonely at the top whenever fighters go into long world title reigns and have wiped out all possible opposition. While it can happen when someone’s at the height of their powers, the same thing already happened to Regian Eersel.

Well, it happened to Eersel at the very start of his career. In an interview with Sensai Sam, Eersel recalled a time that he went almost a year without a fight.

Though he did not say what the reason behind the lack of an opponent was, Eersel’s development was still hampered by the long inactivity.

“Yeah, it’s true. But it was s***, man. Look, the eight fights winning was good, I felt like I can challenge the whole world. But after that, it was like one month, two months, three months, four months no fight, in the end it was like eight or nine months without a fight.”

Despite that idle period at the start of his career, Eersel ultimately got back on track and is now an impressive 60-4 in his professional career. ‘The Immortal’ has also marauded through ONE Championship with a perfect 9-0 record in the promotion.

Eersel is both the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. He first captured the lightweight belt when he beat Nieky Holzken in May 2019 and eventually defended the strap four straight times.

The Surinamese star then grabbed Muay Thai gold when he took a split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Since their first fight ended at such a razor-thin decision, the two ran it back a few months later at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March.

Eersel then decided that the rematch won’t have such a contentious outcome when he folded Sinsamut with a sickening hook to the body for the fourth-round knockout.

In what seems to be a direct contrast to the start of his career, Eersel is now heading to his second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Eersel will face the debuting Dmitry Menshikov this June 9, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire interview below:

