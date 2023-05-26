Regian Eersel admits he watches tapes of his opponents “just for fun”

Regian Eersel regularly watches tape on his opponents but typically for entertainment purposes only.

So far, that method has served him well as ‘The Immortal’ is quickly establishing himself as one of the most accomplished fighters in ONE Championship history. Through nine appearances inside the circle, Regian Eersel has remained undefeated, dispatching every man that has stepped in front of him in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Along the way, he has captured not one, but two ONE world championships, becoming one of the few two-sport titleholders in ONE history.

‘The Immortal’ will make his return to the circle on June 9 as ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. There, Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Eersel spoke with Sensai Sam on YouTube to discuss his preparation for each opponent, including his process for watching tape of his challengers:

“I watch, of course. It’s not like I’m concentrating like ‘Oh I have to watch this guy because maybe he’s skilled.' I just watch for fun.”

Regian Eersel’s opponent, Dmitry Menshikov, will make his ONE Championship debut boasting an impressive 27-2 record in his combat sports career with 19 victories by way of knockout. Currently, the Russian striker is riding an 11-fight win streak as he marches toward his showdown with ‘The Immortal’ in The Land of Smiles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in US primetime on June 9.

