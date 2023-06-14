Regian Eersel apologizes to fans for scoring too quick of a KO of Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel expected his ONE Fight Night 11 clash with Dmitry Menshikov to last a bit longer.

On Friday night, the two-sport ONE world champion continued to show the world why he is one of the greatest strikers in the game today. Stepping into another main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The Immortal’ scored a 46-second knockout of ONE newcomer Dmitry Menshikov, extending his unbeaten streak to 22 straight.

Following his second-straight knockout at the legendary venue, Regian Eersel apologized to the fans in attendance after ending things so quickly.

“I didn’t expect it to be over so quickly, but I’m sorry guys, I wanted to show you a really good long fight but this happens also,” Eersel told Mitch Chilson in a post-fight interview.

Needless to say, nobody was complaining about the quick finish in the evening’s main event, ONE Fight Night 11.

After adding another win in the art of eight limbs, Regian Eersel is ready for a return to kickboxing to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing crown. Eersel hopes to defend both world titles regularly, alternating between the two for as long as possible.

Asked about a potential move to mixed martial arts for a third ONE world title, Eersel confirmed that he is more interested in building his legacy in the world of kickboxing and Muay Thai rather than seeking another piece of gold to wrap around his waist.

With Eersel tipped for a return to kickboxing later this year, who would you like to see ‘The Immortal’ square off with next?

