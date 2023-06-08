Regian Eersel not bothered by Dmitry Menshikov’s trash talk ahead of fight

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is as cool as a cat whenever he steps into the ring to fight. There isn’t much that can faze the 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese stalwart, not even trash talk coming from his next opponent.

Eersel is set to do battle with dangerous hard-hitting Russian newcomer Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday night, and he says he’s not worried about what Menshikov has to say.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post during fight week in Bangkok, Eersel said Menshikov can talk all he wants, but the result will be the same.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“He can tell you whatever he wants. He can say what he wants [to say]. At the end of the day, we are there in the ring. So I have nothing to say about that.”

For context, Menshikov has recently put it on record that not only does he plan to take Eersel’s Muay Thai gold this week, but he will also come after the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title ‘The Immortal’ holds over his other shoulder.

Dmitry Menshikov of Russia will challenge two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands for the lightweight Muay Thai throne in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

