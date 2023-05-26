Regian Eersel comments on ‘crazy’ ONE Friday Fights cards: “I have a lot of respect for these guys”

Regian Eersel is loving the action he sees every week as part of ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Beginning in January, ONE began a weekly series of events at the iconic venue. Since then, fans have been treated to some of the hardest-hitting action in the world as fighters from around the world are looking to make their mark in front of a global audience.

In an interview with Sensei Sam on YouTube, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel shared his excitement over the heavy leather on display every Friday.

“Some of the fights on the cards have been crazy, man. Crazy, crazy. Some fights I see, I don’t understand it, they close up, they throw elbows, both of them are bleeding, and I’m like ‘I’m not going to do that, just staying close up and trading elbows’. But I have a lot of respect for these guys, man.”

Regian Eersel himself appeared on the ninth edition of ONE’s Friday Fights series, defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against 80-win veteran Sinsamut Klinmee. ‘The Immortal’ scored a fourth-round knockout to retain his title. Next, Eersel will put his world title on the line as he welcomes newcomer Dmitry Menshikov to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

Boasting an impressive 27-2 record with 19 coming by way of knockout, Dmitry Menshikov is a force to be reckoned with. Menshikov will go into his ONE Championship debut riding an 11-fight win streak. If he can make it 12-in-a-row, he will leave The Land of Smile with 26 pounds of ONE gold wrapped around his waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

