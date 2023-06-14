Regian Eersel ‘curious’ to see who his next kickboxing challenger will be

Having successfully ventured into Muay Thai in his last three fights, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is now looking forward to competing once again under kickboxing rules.

The ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion particularly wants to defend his title in his next fight and is curious on who will go up against him.

Regian Eersel shared this with the South China Morning Post following his triumphant defense of the division’s Muay Thai championship strap at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9. He said:

“I think my next fight will be defending my kickboxing belt and I'm curious what kind of opponent I would get.” [1:10 onwards]

Regian Eersel was last in action in kickboxing in April 2022 at ONE: 156, where he won by unanimous decision over German challenger Arian Sadikovic.

The win did not come easy for ‘The Immortal’ as Arian Sadikovic packed the heat when they met, even flattening the reigning champion with a solid knee in the second round of their title match.

Regian Eersel survived the knockdown and was able to find his groove as the fight progressed to hack out the hard-earned victory.

Interestingly, Arian Sadikovic could be in the mix for a title shot once again after coming up with a deserving unanimous victory over veteran and fellow contender Nieky Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11, which was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

As he gears up for his kickboxing return, Eersel will be angling to have the same success he has been having in Muay Thai.

After claiming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title last October, he had back-to-back successful title defenses, the latest at ONE Fight Night 11, where he knocked out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in just 46 seconds.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes