Regian Eersel expects ‘a war’ against dangerous Russian Dmitry Menshikov

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel doesn’t take any of his opponents lightly, especially the one coming up next, which he says is a worthy challenger to his throne.

Eersel is set to face talented Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday night, and he will definitely not be underestimating the dangerous knockout artist.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post at ONE Fight Night 11 fight week in Bangkok, Eersel shared what he thinks of Menshikov as a fighter.

“It's a great matchup. He has a very aggressive style. His boxing skills are on point," said Eersel.

Eersel acknowledges Menshikov’s many skills, and has spent ample time preparing for battle inside the gym. When asked what he thought of the fight, Eersel simply replied:

“It's going to be a war.”

Eersel and Menshikov are both looking to finish each other in the ONE Championship ring, which should provide fans with a memorable scrap.

If you’re looking to watch something this weekend, look no further than ONE Championship.

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

