Regian Eersel happy to connect with fans in Suriname: “It feels good”

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel was almost a month away from his 10th ONE Championship bout when he decided to return to his roots in Suriname.

Despite the close proximity to his next world title fight, Eersel visited his home nation for a bit of recollection, as well as visiting the country’s head of state.

Eersel, though, remained fully committed to his craft as he still found time to train for his defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Eersel said it was an important trip for him since he got to see the people and the nation he’s represented with pride every time he stepped inside the circle.

Eersel said:

“For me, it’s very important because they tell me, ‘We only see you on television and now, you are here in real life.’ So, it makes me very happy. It feels good.”

During his nearly week-long trip to Suriname, Eersel did the customary media interviews and fan events, as well as holding a seminar in the capital city of Paramaribo.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship, also met with Suriname President Chan Santokhi at the Presidential Palace of Suriname.

‘The Immortal’ has since arrived in Bangkok to acclimate for his next world title defense.

On the verge of a historic win, Eersel holds a perfect 9-0 record in ONE Championship with seven of those victories coming in world title fights.

ONE Fight Night 11, ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes