Regian Eersel hosts seminar in home country of Suriname

ONE double-world champion Regian Eersel is all about sharing his knowledge of kickboxing and Muay Thai with the next generation of fighters.

Taking a tour of Suriname before his next match, the Surinamese star made it his mission to teach the fundamentals to fighters in under-resourced training centers. They made his day just as he made theirs in a wholesome video he shared on his Instagram page this week.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Giving 2 free training sessions for the Surinamese Fighters with @sityodtongamsterdam to share my knowledge with them. I was proud to see that almost every gym in Paramaribo was present with their fighters. United we stand 💪🏽. Thank you all for coming ❤️🇸🇷👊🏽.”

Every fan online showcased their love for the champion with messages of praise for his inspiring work in Suriname. Check out what some of them had to say:

Instagram post #1

IG post #2 and #3

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel put Suriname on the martial arts map when he beat Nieky Holzken for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in May 2019.

He then added the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship to his collection when he eked out a decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee in October 2022.

Coming back to defend his Muay Thai world title for the second time, Eersel is excited to continue showcasing why he’s one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

On June 9, he’s slated to fight another powerful and dangerous newcomer from Russia, Dmitry Menshikov, who currently owns a high finishing rate of 19 knockouts in 27 wins.

The 25-year-old standout has earned a reputation for being one of the most fearless fighters in the game, who’s unafraid to take on any challenge inside the ring.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov will be broadcast for free from inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the main event live with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes