Regian Eersel invites challengers to try and claim his kickboxing or Muay Thai belt

Regian Eersel is unwilling to spend time cracking his head thinking about the next opponent. Instead, the Dutch-Surinamese is ready for them to knock on his door, and he will greet them with open arms.

The two-sport world champion is on top of the world following the complete destruction of Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

After a touch of gloves, 'The Immortal' beat the knockout specialist to a punch, clipping him with a left hook that instantly crushed him to the canvas.

The highlight-reel finish earned him his 10th consecutive win and a hefty performance bonus.

Regian Eersel couldn't commit to a singular name when asked who's next on his radar. However, he's ready to throw it down with any opponent that could come in the way of another lightweight kickboxing or Muay Thai title defense.

The longtime kingpin told SCMP MMA:

“Yes, of course. I did it already. So let them come. There are enough people in the world [who can challenge me]. Yes, I'm waiting for it.”

With a sub-minute knockout, fans shouldn't be too surprised if they see the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative return sooner than expected.

A fight that could come to fruition soon could be a rematch against Arian Sadikovic. The latter earned a unanimous decision over Nieky Holzken on the same bill last Friday, June 9.

