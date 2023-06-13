Regian Eersel labels himself as ‘the best striker on the planet’ following quick KO at ONE Fight Night 11

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel couldn’t be happier with his performance last week, where he made quick and seemingly easy work of dangerous Russian opponent Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 in Bangkok.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9, and is available via replay to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Eersel needed only 46 seconds to send Menshikov on his way, after he landed a lightning quick left hook to the temple that had the Russian on unsteady footing.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 official post-fight interview backstage, Eersel said that more than the knockout or the belt, he wants people to know who he is.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“I am the undisputed and the best striker on the planet right now. Remember my name.”

Without a doubt, Eersel is one of, if not the best strikers in the world, pound-for-pound. His combination of speed, power, length and athleticism is rare and unparalleled.

With two ONE Championship belts draped over his shoulders and a perfect 10-0 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization, it’s hard to argue against the 30-year-old from Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Eersel is a generational talent and fans are fortunate they get to see ‘The Immortal’ compete against the very best in the world in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

