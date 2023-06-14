Regian Eersel makes case for GOAT conversation in lightning KO of Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel strengthened his argument as the promotional GOAT at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, Eersel proved once again that he’s the most versatile striker in ONE Championship. The two-sport world champion put his lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line in the main event and didn’t disappoint the fans at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It took less than a minute for ‘The Immortal’ to land a sneaky left hook that knocked down Dmitry Menshikov, ending the fight shortly after and leading to a $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE shared the highlight-reel finish on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“Two-sport king Regian Eersel unleashed an incredible first-round knockout on Russian destroyer Dmitry Menshikov to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title!”

Regian Eersel’s win against Dmitry Menshikov extended his promotion record to 10-0, with seven wins in kickboxing and three in Muay Thai. The Suriname-born fighter also added to his 22-fight win streak, dating back to 2016.

During Eersel’s post-fight interview, the two-sport world champion revealed his plans to defend his lightweight kickboxing world title next. It’s unclear who 'The Immortal' will fight, but there is a solid chance he has a rematch against Arian Sadikovic.

‘Game Over’ defeated Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 11.

For those that missed Eersel’s latest world title defense, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

