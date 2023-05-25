Regian Eersel points to his fight IQ as greatest strength in his arsenal

Since signing with ONE Championship back in 2018, Regian Eersel has proven himself to be one of the very best strikers on the planet.

In search of his tenth consecutive win inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 11, ‘The Immortal’ is ready to let the good times roll and remind everyone in the division why he deserves his spot as the divisional king.

His ability to read opponents and make the right adjustments has been on show throughout his tenure at the Singapore-based promotion. Most recently, it was on show in his pair of meetings against Thai phenom Sinsamut Klinmee.

At ONE on Prime Video 3 last year, Eersel switched disciplines to face off against Sinsamut for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world championship. While he won the initial encounter via a razor-thin split decision, the Sityodtong Amsterdam superstar left no room for debate when they ran it back at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March this year.

The athlete nicknamed ‘The Immortal’, stalked his rival with his trademark weapons for as long as the battle lasted, eventually defending his crown with a fourth-round finish of the Thai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, Regian Eersel spoke about the biggest strengths that he brings to the table and what the most dangerous weapon in his arsenal is:

“I think it’s my fight IQ. You know, when you fight, you have to think, like a chess game. But sometimes, it can go really fast, so sometimes you have to think in milliseconds.”

Eersel will return at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 to face Dmitry Menshikov with his lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line. The entire event will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

