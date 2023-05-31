Regian Eersel revels at the chance to face formidable challenger Dmitry Menshikov: “I’m excited”

Regian Eersel is excited about the opportunity to throw hands with Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov.

ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The stacked lineup will feature the return of former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn plus a ONE lightweight submission grappling world title fight as Kade Ruotolo defends his crown against Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker.

Headlining the festivities will be a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship clash as Regian Eersel is set to defend his strap against ONE newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. The Russian debutant has established himself as a bonafide knockout artist, having dispatched 19 of his 27 opponents via KO.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel sees the danger that Menshikov presents as a welcome challenge, believing that the better his opponent is, the better he will be inside the ring.

“The better my opponent, the better version of me also,” Eersel said. Yeah, I’m excited.”

While he may not hold the accolades of his opponent when it comes to putting his opponents to sleep, Regian Eersel has spent the last five years establishing himself as one of the absolute best strikers in all combat sports. ‘The Immortal’ will go into his ONE Fight Night 11 clash riding an incredible 21-fight win streak with the last nine of those coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Along the way, Regian Eersel has picked up two ONE world titles, conquering the worlds of lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai. Will Eersel’s reign continue or is it time for some new blood atop the lightweight division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

