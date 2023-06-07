Regian Eersel says his experience in 4-ounce gloves is a trump card against Dmitry Menshikov

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and The Netherlands knows how dangerous his next opponent is. However, he says he has a couple of key advantages that will push victory in his favor.

Eersel is set to square off with hard-hitting Russian Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday night.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel listed the two advantages he believes will push him over the edge against Menshikov:

“I think my experience with the 4-ounce gloves and my Muay Thai experience.”

Regian Eersel has entered the Muay Thai ring in ONE Championship twice now, against Sinsamut Klinmee in back-to-back encounters.

In their first fight in October of 2022, Eersel appeared out of his element, having competed in the ‘art of eight limbs’ for the first time. Although he won by split decision, many deemed the battle his toughest to date.

The two fought in a rematch last March, but Eersel looked much more comfortable this time. He scored a scintillating fourth-round knockout to capture the Muay Thai belt.

Now Eersel will put that belt on the line in his next fight.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9th, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

