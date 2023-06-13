Regian Eersel says main focus is not defending his world titles, but ‘to win over the opponent’

Regian Eersel isn’t just one of the most dominant world champions to ever step inside the Circle, he’s been able to achieve this in two different rulesets.

As the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, ‘The Immortal’ has a huge target on his back and knows that he has to keep himself focused and hungry in order to stay at the top.

At ONE Fight Night 11, his hands did all the talking as he stopped his opponent Dmitry Menshikov in the first round to secure the second defense of his Muay Thai crown.

However, Eersel’s greatest weapon is his mind. Approaching each and every challenger with a single-minded focus allows him to perform to the very best of his ability and lose track of what is paramount to his success.

Following his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner, Regian Eersel spoke about his mindset going into each and every title defense:

“I don't think like oh, I have the belt so I have to defend it. No, I just think in a straight line. The end goal is to win over the opponent. And that's the main goal. So the belt is on the side. So that's my thought about it.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

With his mindset not allowing for any slips in concentration, ‘The Immortal’ shows no signs of stopping as he continues to dominate two different divisions.

Whilst he already has a rough exit plan in mind, Eersel still has many nights left in the tank.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free to watch via the free replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes