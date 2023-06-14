Regian Eersel says people underestimate his knockout power: “They think I cannot hit hard"

Despite being one of the purest strikers in the world, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel feels like he still does not get the respect he deserves.

In the aftermath of his 46-second annihilation of Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, ‘The Immortal’ sounded off on pundits who are still questioning his finishing capabilities.

Eersel, who reigns over the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks with an iron fist, is unblemished in 10 outings inside the Circle and has not tasted defeat in his last 22 bouts since 2016.

But as sensational as the Surinamese-Dutch fighter has been, he does have a reputation for outpointing his foes in grueling five-round wars.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam product has taken the criticism in stride and responded by putting away his last two challengers by way of highlight reel knockouts.

Speaking during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Regian Eersel admitted some people still take him lightly because of his lanky frame:

“I think people underestimate my power. They see like a tall skinny guy. They think, oh, maybe I cannot hit hard," said Eersel.

Check out the full interview:

After becoming the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world champion last year, Regian Eersel has now defended his crown twice against muscle-bound challengers like Sinsamut Klinmee and most recently, Menshikov.

The 30-year-old’s lethal striking pedigree truly shone in four-ounce gloves when he ended his rivalry with Sinsamut with a crushing body blow at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March.

Proving that the decisive finish was no fluke, Eersel bodied Menshikov with precise destruction, taking his equilibrium away with a brilliant left cross to the forehead.

Relive Regian Eersel’s latest knockout victory by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes