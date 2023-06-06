Regian Eersel shares inspiring message to fans who want to start a career in combat sports

Regian Eersel shared an inspiring, but honest message to any man, woman, or child that wants to pursue a career in combat sports.

Becoming a professional fighter is no easy task. Being really good at it is even hard. Nobody knows that more than Regian Eersel. Growing up on the mean streets of Amsterdam, ‘The Immortal’ had a dream to become one of the best, most technical strikers in the world. Today, he has not only captured that dream, he owns it.

Carrying a ONE world championship on each shoulder, Eersel is proof that with hard work and dedication, anything can happen, but you have to be willing to fight for it, literally.

“Life is hard. And if you have a dream, you have to keep believing in that dream and work for it,” Eersel said while speaking with Sensei Sam on YouTube. ”You have to work for it. You have to ask yourself ‘How bad do you want it?”

Regian Eersel will step into the ring this Friday night as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

Eerself will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov in the evening’s main event. Eersel will be gunning for his 10th straight win under the ONE banner.

Dmitry Menshikov will gun for his first win with the promotion as he makes his highly anticipated debut. The Russian standout has 27 career wins to his credit with 19 coming by way of knockout. If he can score KO number 20 this Friday night, Menshikov will leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

